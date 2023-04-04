Trump to turn himself in, historic day in New York court

Donald Trump, the former U.S. president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, will appear in court on Tuesday to be fingerprinted, photographed and formally charged in a watershed moment ahead of next year’s presidential election.



Trump is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges. He was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, though the specific charges have yet to be disclosed. Trump has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty.

Although Trump has drawn tens of thousands of fervent supporters to rallies across the country, it was unclear how many would travel to his heavily Democratic hometown.

“Today is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME,” Trump, who flew to New York from Florida on Monday, said in a fundraising email sent out on Tuesday morning.

“It won’t be a long day in court,” Joseph Tacopina, one of Trump’s lawyers, said on ABC.

Yahoo News late on Monday reported that Trump would face 34 felony counts for falsification of business records.

The speculation is over. See what charges the former president is facing. Special live coverage of The Arrest and Arraignment of Donald Trump begins today at 12 p.m. ET on CNN pic.twitter.com/JQ25iHmzej

— CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2023

Any trial is at least more than a year away, legal experts said.

Being indicted or even convicted does not legally prevent Trump from running for president.

Five photographers will be admitted to the courtroom before the arraignment starts to take pictures for several minutes. Trump’s lawyers had urged a judge to keep them out, arguing they would worsen “an already almost circus-like atmosphere.”

The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who led the investigation, is set to give a news conference after the arraignment. Trump and his allies have portrayed the case as politically motivated.

Trump will return to Florida and deliver remarks from his Mar-a-Lago resort at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, his office said.

Trump to appear in court as first U.S. ex-president to face criminal case

Donald Trump, the ex-president and frontrunner to be the Republican nominee in 2024, will appear in court on Tuesday and is set to be formally…

see more

’Control yourselves,’ Mayor says



Bragg has faced harsh criticism from Trump, and his office has received bomb threats in recent weeks. Security officials have said they were not aware of credible threats surrounding Trump’s courtroom appearance.

Mayor Eric Adams warned potential rabble-rousers to behave.

“Our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger,” Adams told reporters on Monday.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat who is widely expected to seek re-election and face a potential 2024 rematch against Trump, said he had faith in the New York police.

Trump’s lead has widened over rivals in the Republican Party’s presidential nominating contest, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday, conducted after news broke that he would face criminal charges.

Some 48 percent of Republicans say they want Trump to be their party’s presidential nominee, up from 44 percent last month. Second-place Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fell from 30 percent to around 19 percent.

The case has divided people in New York, where Trump’s name is emblazoned on buildings related to his business ventures.

“It’s a terrific day. I hope it goes well and that he is eventually found guilty,” said New Jersey resident Robert Hoatson, outside Trump Tower, where Trump stayed on Monday.

Susan Miller said she hoped the show of support would “give him a little strength.”

Multiple legal woes



The Manhattan grand jury that indicted Trump heard evidence about a USD 130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels has said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006.

Trump denies a sexual relationship but has acknowledged reimbursing his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen for the payment. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance law violations and was sentenced to three years in prison. He testified in the Manhattan investigation last month.

Trump hired Todd Blanche, a prominent criminal defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor, to join his legal team, two sources said.

Trump also faces a separate criminal probe into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state of Georgia, and investigations by the Justice Department into the election and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Trump’s campaign raised USD 7 million in the three days after word of the indictment emerged last Thursday, according to senior adviser Jason Miller.

Leading potential challengers for the nomination, including DeSantis and Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence, have publicly rallied around Trump in recent days. Only one 2024 rival, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, has said Trump should drop out of the race.