It’s a Doge eat Bird world: Twitter’s new logo shocks and entertains

Elon Musk has lived up to at least two of his promises – firstly, he took over Twitter, and secondly, he changed its logo from the staple Blue Bird to the iconic Doge on Monday.



The Twitter tribe woke up to a new reality on Tuesday. The Blue Bird is gone. Its place has been taken by one of the most legendary Internet memes in history – Kabosu, the hilarious Shiba Inu dog, also known as Doge.

The dog’s adorable muzzle is also part of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency accepted by Musk’s Tesla automotive company. Although the cryptocurrency was created as a joke in 2013, it germanely took off.

Musk, Twitter’s CEO often seen as a micro-management aficionado, also shared a screenshot of the March 26, 2022, conversation between him and an anonymous account. The latter encouraged Musk to replace the bird logo with “doge.”

“As promised,” Musk tweeted sharing the post.

Having purchased Twitter last fall for a wholesome sum of USD 44 billion, Musk has come across as a fan of the Doge meme. His liking motivated him to promote Dogecoin both on Twitter and during his appearance last year hosting “Saturday Night Live.”