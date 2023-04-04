White House endows USD 450 mln for clean energy initiatives on coal

On Tuesday, the White House released a statement that it plans to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars to assist coal communities, including USD 450 million for clean energy projects in current and former mining areas.



The government’s initiative includes the Department of Energy providing USD 16 million to the University of North Dakota and West Virginia University to complete design studies for a domestic refinery that will extract rare earth and other critical minerals from coal ash, acid mine drainage, and other mine waste.

The White House said in the statement:

“This project will help strengthen American supply chains, revitalize energy communities, and reduce reliance on competitors like China.”

The government action also includes putting 11 federal agencies to work collaboratively on getting new resources into energy communities like former coal mining towns.

The statement also said that the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service will release guidance on Tuesday that will allow developers of clean energy projects and facilities to tap into billions of dollars in bonuses, in addition to existing tax credits.

The funding for this initiative will come from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The full statement of the White House can be read here