Head of Union of Poles in Belarus cleared of all ‘unfounded’ charges

Rafał Guz/PAP

A spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry has said that the “unfounded” charges levelled against the leader of the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZBP) have been dropped.

Andzelika Borys was detained in March 2021, initially for organising a cultural event deemed “illegal” by the Minsk authorities but was later charged with inciting national and religious hatred and sowing discord on the grounds of national, religious and linguistic affiliation.

Prosecutors also accused her of promoting Nazism, a crime which carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison.

But the Belarusian authorities have now dropped the charges.

“We are pleased to note that Andzelika Borys has been cleared of the unfounded charges,” Lukasz Jasina tweeted. “This is a step in the right direction. We hope that similar decisions will also be made against Andrzej Poczobut and other prisoners. We won’t forget about you.”

Poczobut, an activist and journalist, was sentenced earlier this year to eight years in prison for “inciting hatred” and “terrorist activities”.