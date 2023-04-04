Ex-New Zealand PM Ardern to take up role tackling online extremism

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will help tackle violent extremism online and will also be on the board of an environmental prize set up by Prince William as she looks ahead to a life after politics.



She stepped down as prime minister in January saying she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country and would also not seek re-election to parliament. She is due to give her final speech in parliament on Wednesday.

Ardern, who became the youngest female leader in the world when she won power in 2017 at the age of 37, will serve as an unpaid special envoy for the Christchurch Call, an initiative she co-founded in 2019 to bring together countries and technology companies to combat extremism, the government said.

Attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand’s second-largest city, in March 2019 killed 51 people and wounded 40. The gunman who carried out the assault live-streamed part of it on Facebook.

“The Christchurch Call is a foreign policy priority for the government and Jacinda Ardern is uniquely placed to keep pushing forward with the goal of eliminating violent extremist content online,” her replacement as prime minister, Chris Hipkins, said in a statement.

“Terrorist and violent extremist content online is a global issue, but for many in New Zealand it is also very personal.”

Ardern will also join the board of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, awarded for contributions to environmentalism, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Ardern rode a wave of popularity dubbed ‘Jacindamania’ after she took over as prime minister and campaigned for women’s rights, and an end to child poverty and economic inequality.

Her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was divisive with much of the public expressing support early on for her “go hard, go early” approach to try to eliminate the spread. Others, particularly in the latter months of the pandemic, were highly critical of her approach to strict lockdowns and public freedom.

Indeed, her popularity waned during her final year in power owing to less trust in her COVID policies, inflation rising to nearly three-decade highs, along with increasing crime and a contentious overhaul of water infrastructure.

In the wake of her appointment to a role working alongside international governments and social media companies to target extremism and terrorist content online, some commentators have expressed concern over Arden’s penchant for authoritarian practices.

Her methods for tackling the pandemic included giving New Zealand police vast new powers such as arresting people who failed to comply with the lockdown rules, setting up roadblocks to question drivers about their activities, and the option of calling in the military for additional support.

In the new position, Ardern will report directly to the prime minister, and will work closely with France as co-leaders. She will begin her duties on April 17.