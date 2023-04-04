Union of Poles in Belarus’ leader released from house arrest

Andżelika Borys, head of the Union of Poles in Belarus, has been released from house arrest, Nasha Niva, a Belarusian independent website, reported on Tuesday. The investigation against her was dropped by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime.



“The Foreign Ministry welcomes the fact that Andżelika Borys has been cleared of false charges. We hope that she will be able to visit Poland soon,” the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, commenting on the matter.

“The news… is the first positive one from Minsk in a long time. We hope it signals a change in the attitude of the authorities in Minsk toward Poles in Belarus and a readiness for constructive dialogue on bilateral issues,” it added.

Andżelika Borys was detained in Grodno on March 23, 2021, for organizing a cultural event, which authorities deemed illegal.

She was then sentenced to 15 days in jail and shortly after charged with actions aimed at inciting national and religious hatred and sowing discord on the grounds of national, religious, and linguistic affiliation. This carries a prison sentence of five to 12 years in Belarus.

Andrzej Poczobut, another prominent activist for the Polish minority in Belarus persecuted by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime, back in February was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

A Belarusian court accused him of illegally organizing Polish minority events, collecting information on behalf of international organizations, calling for sanctions against Belarus, and glorifying the Polish wartime Home Army, the anti-Nazi and anti-communist organization.