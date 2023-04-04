Ukrainian city bids farewell to kickboxing champion killed fighting Russians

Hundreds of citizens of the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk came to mourn the death of four-time world kickboxing champion Vitalii Merinov who was killed in action against Russian invading forces.



Merinov, 32, died in hospital last week after he was injured fighting in the east during the war, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

The Ukrainian flag was draped over his coffin when it was carried out of the church as his friend Taras Mstyslav yelled: “To the hero of Ukraine, Vitalii Merinov, three-times glory,” with people yelling: “Glory, glory, glory!” in response.

“He was a very active person,” Merinov’s godfather, who goes by the call-sign ‘Boriusyk’, said.

“I am not saying it because he was my godson, but because he helped everyone: the children, the people, the needy ones. I am speechless.”

“When the war started in 2014 he was one of the first to volunteer, then he went in 2022… He was a deputy, and did so much good for the city. Unfortunately, the enemy takes the best. May he rest in peace, I am sorry.”

Merinov’s mother and wife were in tears at the funeral when his coffin was lowered into the ground, as were several citizens, while his two-year-old daughter Leia touched the portrait of her deceased father.

“You can see for yourself, thousands of Ivano-Frankivsk residents came to say farewell to him,” Mstyslav said.

“This is an indicator that he loved people and the people loved him.”