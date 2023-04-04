Pakistan’s top court rules delay in provincial elections illegal

Pakistan’s media channels reported on Tuesday that Pakistan’s top court has ruled the delay in assembly elections in two provinces as illegal, and has ordered the relevant authorities to ensure that elections take place between April 30 and May 15.



Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday termed the delay in assembly elections in two provinces by the election commission as illegal and ordered that the elections should go ahead by May 15, three TV news channels reported.

The provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were governed by loyalists of former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been incessantly calling for countrywide elections since he was ousted a year ago after losing a vote of confidence.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had delayed polls in the two provinces to October 8, citing a lack of resources. The elections were originally due to be held by April 30.

The Supreme Court ruled that the delay was illegal and voting should be held between April 30 and May 15, media reported. Khan’s lawyer, barrister Ali Zafar, confirmed the Supreme Court’s ruling to the reporters.

The Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khan’s call for new elections and his government had backed the election commission’s delay, arguing that given the economic and political instability, it was not feasible to organize elections.