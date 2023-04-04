Minister says inflation to fall by 1 percentage point a month

"Probably after March there will be readings showing that inflation is falling," Waldemar Buda said at a press conference in the central city of Lodz on Tuesday.

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Poland will see inflation decrease by an average of one percentage point each month this year, the development and technology minister has said.

Prices of consumer goods and services increased by 16.2 percent year on year and by 1.1 percent month on month in March 2023, according to the Central Statistical Office’s (GUS) flash estimate.

“Probably after March there will be readings showing that inflation is falling,” Waldemar Buda said at a press conference in the central city of Lodz on Tuesday.

“We’re hoping that month on month it will be falling by more or less one percentage point,” he said, adding that a significant drop in inflation would be seen during the summer.