Polish PM congratulates Finland on joining Nato

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has congratulated Finland on becoming a Nato member.

On Tuesday, Finland joined the alliance after it decided to ditch its long-term policy of neutrality owing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

“Finland now in @NATO! Congratulations!” Morawiecki tweeted on Tuesday.

“From today, the alliance is made up of 31 countries,” Morawiecki continued. “Strong partners provide a guarantee of security for Poland, our region and the whole world.”