Indian foreign minister condemns renaming of Indian cities by China

The spokesperson for the Indian foreign Ministry has denounced the altering of names of Indian cities by China. “Inventing names won’t alter reality,” tweeted Arindam Bagchi.

In 1962, both countries engaged in a military conflict along parts of their poorly demarcated 3,800-km (2,360-mile) frontier. In recent years, clashes in mountainous regions have seriously escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The latest angry verbal spat was triggered on Sunday when China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs issued a statement in which it said it had “standardized” the names of 11 places, including five mountains, in what China calls its southern Tibet region.

The statement entailed a map that showed the 11 places renamed by China as being within “Zangnan”, or southern Tibet in Chinese, with Arunachal Pradesh included in southern Tibet and China’s border with India demarcated as just north of the Brahmaputra river.

India categorically condemned this act.

The Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter:

“Arunachal Pradesh is, has been and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,”

Our response to media queries regarding the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China:https://t.co/JcMQoaTzK6 pic.twitter.com/CKBzK36H1K

— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 4, 2023

However, Mao Ning, a representative of the Chinese foreign ministry speaking to Chinese media responded by saying that such a change is “completely within the scope of China’s sovereignty’. He further added, “The southern Tibet region is Chinese territory,”

At least 24 soldiers were killed when the two sides clashed in the Ladakh region, on the western part of their border, in 2020 but the situation was placated after diplomatic and military talks.

In December last year, troops from the two sides engaged in scuffles in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Last month, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pointed out that the situation in Ladakh was fragile and dangerous, with military forces deployed very close to each other in some places.