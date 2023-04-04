Russia bans Polish flags at Katyn cemetery

The Russian authorities ordered the removal of Polish flags from the Katyn cemetery, where a commemoration of the crime committed by the Soviets against the Polish intelligentsia is to be held on April 10.



As part of the ceremonies, a field mass is planned at the cemetery. It is to be attended only by Poles living in Russia, as well as diplomats residing in the country. Due to the war in Ukraine, no delegation from Poland is scheduled to arrive.

As Polish Ambassador to Russia, Krzysztof Krajewski, told the country’s commercial radio RMF FM, there is no possibility for diplomats to fly the Polish flag on the flagpole in front of the memorial as it would constitute a violation of diplomatic status.

However, he announced that he has a “plan B”, which he has not disclosed yet.

The Massacre

The Katyn Massacre was a series of mass executions of Polish POWs, mainly military officers and policemen, carried out by the NKVD (the interior ministry of the Soviet Union) in April and May 1940.

The killings took place at several locations but the Massacre is named after the Katyn Forest in western Russia, where some of the mass graves of the victims were first discovered.

#OTD in 1922, exactly 18 years before the #KatynMassacre started, #Stalin, the man who signed the order to kill 22,000 Poles in Katyn, became the General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party. As a #Soviet dictator, he introduced terror on an unprecedented scale. #SovietCrimes. pic.twitter.com/0p4dRvtbI6

The victim count is estimated at approximately 22,000, with about 8,000 of them being officers imprisoned following the 1939 Soviet invasion of Poland. Another 6,000 were police officers, the rest were Polish intellectuals, deemed to be intelligence agents and saboteurs by the Soviets.

The perpetrators denied responsibility for the killings, claiming they had been carried out by the Germans, until 1990, when it was officially acknowledged that the NKVD had carried them out.

Soviet responsibility for the Katyn killings was confirmed by an investigation conducted by the office of the Prosecutors General of the Soviet Union (1990–1991) and the Russian Federation (1991–2004), however, the country refused to classify them as a war crime or genocide.