Marin did not have much to offer: expert on Finnish elections

Despite a solid result at the polls for her Social Democrats, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is very unlikely to be able to stay in power. To discuss the parliamentary elections in the country, we were joined by Joanna Siekiera, NATO LEGAD from the University of Bergen.



Our guest said she was surprised with the results because of the big popularity of Marin among her compatriots. She also emphasized that the outgoing prime minister will always be remembered as one who led the country to NATO.

At the same time, Siekiera explained that Marin did not have “much to offer” when it comes to concrete decisions regarding the future of Finland, apart from the Alliance’s membership.

