Rock Rachon 03.04

This episode was ‘Joe Lindsley day’ on Rock Rachon, as the American journalist spoke with us about the media op that the Wagner Group is carrying out to distort the public perception of the battle of Bakhmut. We also discuss the death of the Russian pro-war military blogger in a bomb blast at a St Petersburg cafe. Michał Rachon and Joe Lindsley also touch on the ongoing discussion on the conservative side of the U.S. political spectrum regarding the American involvement in helping Ukraine defend itself against the Russian attack.