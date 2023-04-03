Six dead, 64 missing in Congo Lake Kivu boat sinking

Six people died and 64 others are missing after a boat capsized in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Lake Kivu as reported by local authorities.



Mustapha Mamboleo, a local official at Idjwi island in the lake, said 150 passengers were aboard the motorized boat traveling from Mugote village on Idjwi island to the eastern city of Goma. Some 80 passengers managed to survive the accident.

Mathieu Alimasi Malumbi, transport minister for the South Kivu province, confirmed the incident.





“I can confirm that there was a capsizing of a motorboat with more than 100 passengers on board, many of whom were not on the manifest,” the minister told Reuters via telephone.





Now the authorities have opened an investigation to find those missing, he said.

Deadly boat accidents are common in the waters of Congo, their main cause being the loading of ships beyond their capacity.