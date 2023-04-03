In this episode of the World News, we will focus on the coming visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Poland and other news from the Balkans and Ukraine. To shed more light on the latest developments in the Balkans, the World News hosted Michał Orzechowski, a journalist, and human rights activist.
World News 03.04
In this episode of the World News, we will focus on the coming visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Poland and other news from the Balkans and Ukraine. To shed more light on the latest developments in the Balkans, the World News hosted Michał Orzechowski, a journalist, and human rights activist.