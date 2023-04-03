In this episode of Pulse of Culture, we will invite you to visit the amazing exhibition of Józef Hałas’ works at Paris Centre Pompidou. You will also learn about the future of Peter Bruegel the Younger’s painting recently discovered by a family that owned the work of art for years unknowingly.
Pulse of Culture 03.04
