Ukraine receives USD 2.7 bn from IMF in financial aid

Ukraine received the first tranche of financial aid granted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Finance Ministry in Kyiv said Monday. The war-torn country obtained USD 2.7 billion of the USD 15.6 billion promised by the international financial organization.

“I’m thankful to the IMF and Kristalina Georgieva for approving a new four-year support program for Ukraine for a total of USD 15.6 bn. It is an important help in our fight against Russian aggression. Together we support the Ukrainian economy,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.

I'm thankful to the IMF and @KGeorgieva for approving a new four-year support program for Ukraine for the total of $15.6 billion. It is an important help in our fight against Russian aggression. Together we support the 🇺🇦 economy. And we are moving forward to victory!

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 31, 2023

“Today Ukraine received the first tranche under the new IMF program. With the funds received, we will be able to maintain economic stability in the country and cover priority expenses of the state budget,” Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated.

The second tranche, of approximately USD 2.25 bn, Ukraine is to receive in mid-2024.

IMF aid

On March 31, the IMF granted Ukraine financial assistance worth USD 15.6 bn, spread over four years. The Fund recognized that despite the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian government has managed to preserve the country’s macroeconomic and financial stability, thanks to structural reforms, skillful policies, and significant external assistance.

The loan, approved in March, is the largest aid package granted to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country, and the first major loan the IMF has made to a country engaged in active hostilities.