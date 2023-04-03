Spanish criminal apprehended for the 172nd time

Authorities have dismantled one of Spain’s most dangerous criminal organizations, which had been robbing ATMs and bank offices. José Lopez Sanchez, the gang’s boss, has been arrested 172 times. He had been “making a life from thievery,” according to the officials.



As of Monday afternoon, six people had been arrested, including Sanchez, who had been on the run for two years and was considered the gang’s leader.

In the past, he had a long list of petty thefts, including cars and watches, for which he managed to avoid prosecution by justifying his innocence or having his crimes interpreted by judges as being of little harm.

Sanchez is said to be “one of the most intelligent” criminals in Spain and had managed to avoid publicity, making him appear to be “less dangerous” in the eyes of judges.

In 2020, one judge released him for unknown reasons, even though Sanchez had narrowly avoided hitting a police officer with a stolen car.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group led by Sanchez changed its modus operandi to specialize in breaking into bank branches, according to an investigation. Their main method was to place explosive devices under ATMs and steal large sums of money.

“During the gang’s last operation, Sanchez’s group stole EUR 200,000 from an ATM before they were caught,” police said.

The gang’s main area of activity, which has only been able to steal several million euros since the pandemic, was in central and eastern Spain, particularly the provinces of Madrid, Toledo, and Valencia.