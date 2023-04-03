South African football club officials held in Libya over unpaid bills

Two South African football club officials are being held in Libya for more than two weeks because of their unpaid bills. The officials will not be allowed to travel home until the debt is settled by Premier Division side Marumo Gallants, officials said.



Gallants team manager Rufus Matsena and physiotherapist Dina Dhlomo were unable to leave Libya after they failed to settle their hotel bill and other expenses that occurred while they traveled to the African Confederation Cup tie in Benghazi on March 19.





In a special statement, the Gallants said they were negotiating to settle a “financial dispute”. The football officials told Reuters that the South African government offered its help in resolving the problem.





“Marumo Gallants management are in contact with the two employees, who have confirmed that they are safe and waiting for the matter to be settled,” the club said.