U.S. reels as OPEC+ announces new cuts

Oil prices jumped over 6 percent on Monday after the OPEC+ announced on Sunday further production target cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) from May through the rest of the year, setting the scene for another clash with the West already grappling with higher interest rates.

The decision signals unity within OPEC+ despite Washington’s pressure on its Gulf allies to weaken their ties with Moscow, while also undermining the West’s efforts to limit Russia’s oil income.

Surprise new cuts to the OPEC+ group’s output targets could push oil prices toward USD 100 a barrel.

OPEC and non-OPEC members announce oil production cuts that total more than 1.6 million barrels per day. Thoughts on second and third order consequences? pic.twitter.com/ld2tQfeirG

U.S. surprised

The Biden administration told Saudi Arabia officials that it disagreed with OPEC’s surprise decision to cut oil production when it was given a “heads up” on the move, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, told reporters on Monday.

“We don’t think that production cuts are advisable at this moment, given market uncertainty. And we made that clear,” Kirby said.

Asked about reports that the cuts were related to the timing of the U.S.’ replenishment of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Kirby said “I would just say that I can’t even begin to speculate why this decision was made.”

One big difference is that global oil prices are around USD 80 per barrel, compared with USD 110 and USD 120 last year, he said, while adding that the White House is focused on consumers, not barrels. The administration will continue to work with producers to ensure growth and lower prices for consumers.