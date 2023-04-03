Landslide kills at least 20 in eastern Congo

At least 20 people were killed and several others are missing following a landslide in east Democratic Republic of Congo, the provincial government and a local official said on Monday.

The bodies of eight women and 13 children were discovered after the landslide hit a river in the locality of Bolowa on Sunday while people were washing clothes and cleaning kitchenware, Voltaire Batundi, a civil society leader in the wider Masisi territory said.

One person survived and has been taken to a health center, he added.

“We think that maybe in the mud there are still other bodies,” he told Reuters by phone.

Search efforts continued on Monday, said a spokesperson for the governor of North Kivu province, which includes Masisi. The statement put the death toll at 20.

Every year during the rainy season, landslides sweep away even bury roads, homes, schools, shops, and other buildings, as well as killing people, in the country, which has been plagued by uncontrolled urbanization and a lack of infrastructure upkeep.