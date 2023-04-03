Lukashenka unleashes manhunt for opposition activists

The opposition website Nasha Niva reports that the Belarusian militia and the KGB are carrying out searches in private homes. The pretext for this repressive action was the discovery of an explosive on a road near the city, which the militia ended up later classifying as a “fake explosive”.



The officers are detaining people according to a special list. As seen by independent observers, it is a large-scale provocation by the power structures of the Alexander Lukashenka regime intended to intimidate the public.





In 1877, Felix Dzerzhinsky, organizer of the genocidal Soviet security services, was born in Dzerzhinsk (former Kojdanow). Presently the city is known for its museum dedicated to him in his family estate. Every year, graduates of the Russian FSB and Belarusian KGB colleges take their oath at the museum building.





“The sentences were too lenient”





An independent portal zerkalo.io reported that the prosecutor’s office is demanding a higher sentence for Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski and his associates. The prosecutor’s office is trying to appeal against the verdict of the Minsk court of March 3, according to which Byalyatski, a Belarusian oppositionist and creator of the Viasna human rights center, was sentenced to 10 years in a penitentiary colony. Three other activists and close associates of Byalyatski: Walancin Stefanovich, Uładzimir Labkovitsch and Zmicier Salauyou (in absentia) were sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison.





“I think that they did not like our verdicts, they considered them too lenient,” assessed Valancin Stefanovich.