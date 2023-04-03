Netherlands: Perpetrators of “heist of the century” sentenced to 15 years in prison

Eight culprits of the 2021 robbery that occurred in northern Amsterdam in May have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 2 to 15 years, a court in the Dutch capital decided on Monday. In the so-called “heist of the century,” the thieves targeted an armored vehicle containing gold and precious gemstones of a total estimated value of EUR 67 mln.

An Amsterdam court sentenced two participants in the attack to fifteen years in prison. The others will spend between 12 and two years behind bars. “Such a brutal assault has almost never been seen before in the Netherlands,” the judge said justifying the verdict.

The robbery

On May 19, 2021, armed criminals robbed a transport vehicle with precious stones and gold in the northern part of Amsterdam. As was later determined, the criminals stole loot worth EUR 14.5 million, of which EUR 4 mln worth has still not been found.

Police blocked off part of Amsterdam, however, the thieves managed to flee outside the city, seeing the police conducting a western-like high-speed movie car chase.

After that a shootout with police officers ensued, resulting in the death of one of the attackers.

Meanwhile in The Netherlands, criminals try to get away in the 'low lands , le Pays Bas , after a failed robbery

Shots fired, shots fired

Normally they try to get away in Audi cars , now they are running through a swampy [email protected] #BroekinWaterland #robbery https://t.co/KA28tXJCyT

— Seimen Burum (@SeimenBurum) May 19, 2021

Three helicopters took part in the operation, as well as emergency services and service dogs, which managed to track down two men hidden in garbage cans. A total of six suspects were detained. They were wearing bulletproof vests and were armed with rifles, including AK-47s. Two additional people involved in the robbery were detained at a later point.