President, First Lady arrive in Rome paying tribute to JPII

President Andrzej Duda and his wife have arrived in Rome. Their two primary goals are to pay tribute to Saint John Paul II and to take part in the ceremony of handing over the Flame of Peace before the forthcoming European Games, which will be held in Kraków, southern Poland.

After landing in Rome, the presidential couple headed to St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican to lay flowers and pray at the tomb of Saint John Paul II. Yesterday marked the 18th anniversary of the Holy Father’s death.

Bazylika św. Piotra, Watykan. Prezydent @AndrzejDuda z Małżonką oddają hołd św. Janowi Pawłowi II.

🕯️Wczoraj minęła 18. rocznica śmierci Papieża Polaka. pic.twitter.com/51QH0EvZdk

The Polish delegation will take part in the ceremony of handing over the Flame of Peace at 19:30 in Ara Pacis, a museum with a restored ancient altar. Being head of the nation hosting the European Games, the Polish president will receive the torch. The event will take place in Krakow and several other southern Polish cities between June and July.

The President will be greeted by exceptional athletes, including four-time Olympic champion Robert Korzeniowski and three-time Olympic gold medalist Anita Włodarczyk.

The European Games’ fire is a particularly significant symbol right now, according to the world record holder in the hammer throw.

This Flame of Peace is especially vital right now. We are the closest to Ukraine (…) This is a really important event, and I am delighted that it will take place in Poland during a time of war across our eastern border, as Anita Włodarczyk noted.