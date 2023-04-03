Malaysia removes mandatory death penalty for major offenses

Malaysia’s parliament on Monday passed sweeping legal reforms to remove the mandatory death penalty, trim the number of offenses punishable by death, and abolish natural-life prison sentences.



Malaysia has had a moratorium on executions since 2018, when it first promised to abolish capital punishment entirely.

Deputy Law Minister Ramkarpal Singh said: “The government’s decision regarding the abolition of the mandatory death penalty is seen as the right step in creating a legal system that is dynamic, progressive and relevant to current needs.”

BREAKING: Malaysia's parliament votes to abolish the death penalty https://t.co/UQaaqvRZiq pic.twitter.com/IANOrPPAws

— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 3, 2023

“The abolition of the mandatory death penalty aims to ensure justice and equality for all parties including victims of murder, cases involving drug trafficking, as well as victims’ families. The death penalty is still maintained but the court has the freedom to consider the appropriate punishment based on the facts and circumstances of each case.” He added

Under the amendments passed on Monday, alternatives to the death penalty include whipping and imprisonment of between 30 to 40 years. The new jail term will replace all previous provisions that call for imprisonment for the duration of the offender’s natural life.

Life imprisonment sentences, defined by Malaysian law as a fixed term of 30 years, will be retained.

Capital punishment will also be removed as an option for some serious crimes that do not cause death, such as discharging and trafficking of a firearm and kidnapping, according to the new measures.

New regulations



The amendments passed apply to 34 offenses currently punishable by death, including murder and drug trafficking. Eleven of those carry it as a mandatory punishment.

More than 1,300 people facing death penalty or imprisonment for natural life – including those who have exhausted all other legal appeals – can seek a sentencing review under the new rules.

Dobby Chew, executive coordinator at the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network, said the passing of the amendments was a good first step towards total abolition of capital punishment.