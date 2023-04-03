Russia: magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kamchatka

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the far eastern coast of Russia on Monday, however, Russia’s emergency ministry said there had been no tsunami nor any immediate casualties or damages.

“Operational groups of rescuers and firefighters are inspecting buildings,” the emergency ministry said. “According to preliminary information, there are no casualties and destruction,” it added.

The earthquake struck about 44 km south of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Russia’s Pacific coast at a depth of 100 km, according to the emergency ministry.

Footage posted by media from the Kamchatka peninsula, about 6,800 km east of Moscow, showed some cracks in buildings and bottles smashed in supermarkets after being dislodged by the quake, but no major immediate structural damage.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia.

According to the Petropavlovsk seismic station, the incident occurred in the water area of the Avachyn Bay at a depth of 100 km. The threat of a tsunami was not announced.

There is no information about the… pic.twitter.com/AnyvYj7Br2

— Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) April 3, 2023

The Kamchatka Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey said the magnitude of the quake was 6.9.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) initially reported the quake’s magnitude as 6.6.

An #earthquake of magnitude 6.9 occurred in #Kamchatka. There were no reports of casualties or damage.#Russia #deprem pic.twitter.com/TpcSbSfLJi

— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) April 3, 2023

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.