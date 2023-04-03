Pantsir-S anti-aircraft system found near Putin’s palace in Sochi

The Pantsir-S anti-aircraft system has been found located in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, close to Vladimir Putin’s secret residence, the independent Russian portal Meduza reported on Monday, citing associates of oppositionist Alexei Navalny.



Putin's secret residence in Krasnaya Polyana is guarded by Russian Pantsir S-1 air defense system. pic.twitter.com/zffnhvO7ft

— Clash Report (@clashreport) April 3, 2023

The portal calls Putin’s secret residence a resort whose official owner is the Russian company Gazprom. The estate covers 20 hectares with several buildings, including a house with two underground and two above-ground floors, its own ski lift, and a helipad. Information about this property appeared first in the Russian media in 2014.





Earlier, independent media reported on anti-aircraft systems that appeared in the area of ​​​​the official residences of the head of state – in Novo-Ogaryiv near Moscow and in the Novgorod region on Lake Valdai. The third official presidential residence – lying close to Krasnaya Polyana – is Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi.

Opposite the "Luzhniki" stadium in #Moscow, Putin's supporters are guarded by the Pantsir-S1 air defense system.

What are you afraid of? It is better to place signs around the stadium prohibiting smoking. pic.twitter.com/iWJ2LbGqHg

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 22, 2023

Independent journalists believe that Putin may use different compounds whose official owners are oligarchs from his close circles or companies associated with them.