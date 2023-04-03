EC approves EUR 450 mln state aid for “hydrogen valleys” in Italy

The European Commission approved Italy’s EUR 450 mln state aid program to support the production of renewable hydrogen in post-industrial areas. The Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security had previously announced a plan to create “hydrogen valleys” in abandoned industrial zones, especially in the southern part of the country.



The project aims to transform abandoned factories into green hydrogen production centers. Italy wants to allocate EUR 450 mln for this purpose. A public aid program of this value, aimed at supporting investments in the production of renewable hydrogen and renewable electricity, has already been approved by the EC.





EUR 20 mln per project





The state aid will take the form of direct grants to cover investment spending, with a maximum aid amount of EUR 20 mln per project.





The funding will be available to companies of all sizes operating in Italy, except credit institutions and other financial institutions. Under the program, projects will be selected through an open competition.





The European Commission has concluded that the Italian grant scheme complies with EU law.