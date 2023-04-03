Polish gov’t eyeing second nuclear power plant location

We are working on a list of five preferred locations for a second Polish nuclear power plant, Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa reported. She then added that one of the options up for consideration is Bełchatów, central Poland.



She clarified how Belchatów’s advantage is its having a developed energy transmission network as “an important element in any investment concerning energy; whether it’s Kozienice or Połaniec, each of these locations is certainly attractive for future sites.”

The minister said that in line with Poland’s Energy Policy 2040 (PEP2040), nuclear power capacity will reach 7.8 GW. “According to PEP2040, about 73 percent of electricity will come from renewable sources and nuclear power,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

A short list of three site proposals for a second nuclear power plant is expected to be published this fall.

Westinghouse and KHNP

In December 2022, the developer of Poland’s nuclear power plants (PEJ) signed an agreement with Westinghouse for building Poland’s first nuclear power plant. The power plant is to be constructed in the Lubiatowo-Kopalino village in northern Poland.

Meanwhile, independent of PEJ, Poland’s ZE PAK, and PGE energy companies have signed a letter of intent for developing a plan for constructing a nuclear power plant together with the Korean KHNP corporation. Preliminary analyses carried out so far, have shown that at least two APR1400 reactors with a total capacity of 2,800 MW could be developed in Pątnów, central Poland.