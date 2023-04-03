Rare snapping turtle found in village ditch after living wild for years

The 10kg common snapping turtle was spotted by a resident of Chynów commune, in the southern outskirts of Warsaw.

Fundacja Epicrates

An extremely rare and dangerous turtle has been found in a drainage ditch near Warsaw.

The 10kg common snapping turtle was spotted by a resident of Chynów commune, in the southern outskirts of the city.

Volunteers from the Epicrates Foundation – who rescue and take care of exotic animals in Poland were called by a villager who spotted the turtle sitting in the ditch.

The reptile was then identified as an invasive species.

According to Bartłomiej Gorzkowski, the president of the Epicrates Foundation, which helps exotic animal species, the turtle was either abandoned by someone or it is one of many that were illegally smuggled to Poland to “enrich the domestic nature” during the 1990s.

He added that the animal showed signs of having lived in the wild in Poland for a long time, making him think that it may have been one of these brought by a Pole living in the United States, who managed to smuggle an estimated few hundred to even a thousand of such turtles or their eggs and released them in various places in Poland.

Gorzkowsk told broadcaster TVN24: “The size of the turtle may indicate that this turtle is about 20-30 years old.

“The condition of the turtle indicates it has been living wild for years and is not a recently abandoned pet.”

The common snapping turtle is a species of large freshwater turtles normally native to North America. It usually hides underwater in sediment, which makes them very difficult to observe in nature.

Gorzkowski said: “Unlike other species of invasive turtles that come out of the water and bask, the common snapping turtle does so very rarely. It basically doesn’t come out of the water. Unless he’s lacking food or his hormones kick in.”

So far in Poland there have been two cases of finding a common snapping turtle in the wild, the latest was in Gdynia in 2006 and the first in the town of Kutno in 2016.

They both were taken care of and sent to the Gdynia Aquarium and the zoological gardens of Zamość consecutively.

Trying to figure out what to do with the latest discovery, the foundation will try to find a facility licensed to hold invasive alien species, specifically snapping turtles.

Gorzkowski said that if the latter is not possible, they will apply to the Regional Directorate for Environmental Protection for the permission to hold it as a preventive measure and create a sanctuary.

Experts added that the creature cannot be left in the wild as it is an invasive species that can be dangerous not only to native fauna but also to humans.