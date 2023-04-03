NATO has to increase its presence in Black Sea region: Romania’s President

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said NATO needs to increase its presence in the Black Sea. The words came after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



“The Black Sea is now, more than ever, of strategic importance. That’s why we believe NATO needs a bigger presence in the Black Sea, this means including the Black Sea issues in all relevant processes for strengthening the security of the Euro-Atlantic area,” said President Iohannis.

Substantial agenda of discussions with Federal Chancellor Scholz @Bundeskanzler, focusing on multidimensional support for Ukraine 🇺🇦 and the Republic of Moldova 🇲🇩, ensuring EU🇪🇺 competitiveness, strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank. pic.twitter.com/ZiyNZIoksK

— Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) April 3, 2023

During the conference, German Chancellor Scholz said he hopes that Romania will enter the European Union Schengen zone this year because Bucharest had met all criteria to do so. Members of the Schengen zone are countries within the EU and beyond that do not require passports while tourists from other Schengen countries cross their borders.





“I fully support Romania joining the Schengen area and I hope we’ll be able to achieve it this year. I for one will not only talk about it here but I will lobby in my discussions I’ll be having in many European capitals and in Brussels. I will try to convince those who are skeptical that they approve this step. Romania has fulfilled all conditions and I believe that must be stressed and have a consequence so that the accession to Schengen can happen now,” Scholz said.

Welcoming 🇩🇪 @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz at #Cotroceni 🇷🇴 today. Romania and Germany enjoy excellent bilateral relations and strong coordination on EU🇪🇺 and #NATO priorities. We also share the same strategic objectives in dealing with multiple security and economic challenges. pic.twitter.com/6KdImfxZJB

— Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) April 3, 2023

Bulgaria and Romania were so far kept away from the Schengen travel zone because of the concerns of other members about unauthorized immigration in those countries.