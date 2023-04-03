Intercity rail carrier handles record number of passengers in Q1

Rafał Guz/PAP

PKP Intercity, Poland’s leading passenger railway service, carried a record number of passengers in the first quarter of 2023, the company has reported.

In January-March 2023 period, the railway company handled more than 13.7 million passengers, according to a PKP Intercity board member.

“In January, PKP Intercity carried 4.64 million passengers, up by 57 percent year on year. In February, their number reached 4.4 million, up by 48 percent from the corresponding month of last year, and in March – 4.6 million, up by 6 percent year on year,” Tomasz Gontarz wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“These three months were the best in PKP Intercity’s history,” he said.

PKP Intercity is Poland’s largest rail operator. In 2022, it carried nearly 60 million passengers, both on domestic and international routes.