Bulgaria: fifth inconclusive election sets country for tough coalition talks

Bulgaria looked set on Monday for lengthy and difficult coalition talks after a parliamentary election, the fifth in two years, again failed to produce a clear winner.



A bloc led by the center-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov won 26.5 percent of votes in Sunday’s election, while a pro-Western reformist bloc led by We Continue the Change (PP) had 24.9 percent, according to preliminary results based on 96 percent of ballots counted.

The nationalist Revival party, which is sympathetic to Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war, took third place with 14.4 percent, up several percentage points from the previous election last October.

The ethnic Turkish MRF was in fourth place with 13 percent and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), an heir to the once powerful Communist Party, had 9 percent.

Bulgaria’s prolonged political deadlock, caused mainly by personal animosity among leaders of the two main blocs, has already forced the country to delay its target date for adopting the euro, and it has yet to approve a budget bill for 2023.

The uncertainty has also hampered Bulgaria’s ability to harness EU post-pandemic recovery funds, and analysts and voters fear the messy outcome of Sunday’s contest could eventually lead to yet another election being held later this year.