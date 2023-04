Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish general government deficit reached 3.4 percent of the country’s GDP in 2022, while Poland’s total debt amounted to 49.1 percent of GDP at the end of 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.

This compares to a 1.8 percent general government deficit and debt-to-GDP ratio of 53.6 percent in 2021, GUS said in a flash estimate on Monday.