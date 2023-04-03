New o-fish-al world record for deepest fish caught

Scientists have broken the world record for the deepest fish ever caught, as well as the deepest fish ever filmed on camera.

A juvenile snailfish – part of the Liparidae family – was filmed in August 2022 at a depth of 8,336 meters in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, beating the previous record in the Mariana Trench by 158 meters.

A few days later the team collected two snailfish at 8,022 meters deep in the Japan Trench, the first fish to ever be collected from deeper than eight kilometers.

Scientists photographed a snailfish swimming 8,336 meters below sea level near Japan, making it the deepest recorded fish ever caught on camera. Previously, the deepest recorded fish was spotted 8,178 meters down in the Mariana Trench pic.twitter.com/CKV7Mh7KF1

“Snailfish are great, snailfish are amazing. Because they are not a deep sea fish, so they’re the deepest fish in the world, but they’re not a deep sea fish. Their family is called Liparidae and there are at least 300 species of snailfish,” the expedition’s chief scientist, professor Alan Jamieson said

Most of them are very very shallow. Some of them are even in estuaries so they’re not what we’d consider a deep sea fish but they’ve speciated into every corner of the globe and they’ve overtaken all the deep sea fish,” professor Jamieson added.

The research expedition by the University of Western Australia and the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology was part of a 10-year study on the deepest fish in the world.