German Vice Chancellor arrives in Kyiv

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived in Ukraine, the country’s energy and economy ministry said on Monday, in his first trip to the country since the outbreak of war.



On the agenda is the reconstruction of Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since Moscow invaded the country in February 2022, and cooperation in the energy sector, the Spiegel news magazine reported.

A spokesperson for the ministry confirmed the visit, giving no further details, citing security precautions.

#German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived in #Kyiv for an unexpected visit. This is his first trip to the country since the outbreak of war – Spiegel

Upon arrival at the Kyiv railway station, Habeck said that his visit could send a clear message to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/LGl3iAIbIu

Ukraine’s energy sector has repeatedly come under Russian attacks during the conflict, at times leaving millions of people without power.

The war also triggered an energy policy overhaul in Berlin, which was forced to look for alternative energy partners after abandoning its close economic relations with Russia.