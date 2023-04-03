Ukraine president to pay official visit to Poland on Wednesday

STEPAN FRANKO/PAP/EPA

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, will visit Poland on Wednesday, a Polish presidential aide has said.

Marcin Przydacz, head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, told the private radio station RMF FM on Monday that Zelensky will hold talks with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and will meet Poles and Ukrainians living in Poland.

“On Wednesday, April 5, we’re expecting an official visit of the Ukrainian president to Poland,” Przydacz said.

“We have agreed with the Ukrainian side that we’ll pass this information on to the public; President Zelensky wants – apart from a meeting President Andrzej Duda, who has invited him – to also meet Poles and of course Ukrainians living in Poland,” Przydacz added.

“President Zelensky wants to say a few words to Poles in the context of what has happened over the past year, how Poles have been helping Ukraine, helping refugees on the border or accepting them into their own homes,” Przydacz said, adding that the meeting with the public will take place at the Royal Castle square in Warsaw on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Przydacz, the two presidents will discuss security issues, but also economic cooperation, politics and historical issues. Transports of Ukrainian grain through Poland, which has caused problems for Polish farmers when it comes to selling their own produce, will also be on the agenda.

Michal Dworczyk, an aide to the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said on Twitter on Monday that Zelensky and Morawiecki will meet on Wednesday afternoon.

Poland has accepted over a million refugees from Ukraine, the most among all host countries.