Head of Wagner claims Bakhmut fallen, despite expert analysis to the contrary

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that its analysis showed on Sunday that Ukraine still held much of the city despite claims by the head and founder of the Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin that the city had finally fallen to Russia.

The institute reported that Russian troops were attempting to envelop Bakhmut from the south and east. The ISW explained that the city council building is in part of the city recently claimed by Russia, as it approaches from the east.

#Bakhmut Update:#Russian forces continued to attack #Bakhmut and its environs. Russian forces likely seized the AZOM plant in northern Bakhmut as ISW has previously assessed. #Ukrainian forces conducted a missile strike on the plant on April 2.

Prigozhin said his troops, involved in a months-long effort to encircle and capture the bombed-out city, had raised a Russian flag on its administrative building.

“From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken. The enemy is concentrated in the western parts,” Prigozhin said in a video posted on his press service’s Telegram account on Sunday.

Prigozhin has previously made claims that were premature.

#Bakhmut Update:#Russian forces did not make any confirmed gains in or around Bakhmut on April 1. The Bakhmut area recently received heavy snowfall and weather conditions may have slowed Russian advances in the city.

But there was no indication from Ukrainian officials that Bakhmut, a city of 70,000 before the Russian invasion launched over a year ago, had fallen into Russian hands.

“The enemy has not stopped its assault of Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian defenders are courageously holding the city as they repel numerous enemy attacks,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

Ukraine’s military said in a Monday update Bakhmut and several other cities including Avdiivka were at the “epicentre of hostilities”.

“The enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut. However, our defenders courageously hold the city,” the military said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his Sunday night video address, thanked soldiers fighting in Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Bakhmut.

“Especially Bakhmut. It is especially hot there,” he said.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar had earlier described the Bakhmut situation as “tense”. Ukrainian forces were defending their positions and Russian forces were paying scant attention to losses as they attacked, Maliar said.

Clashes in city centre

Ukrainian military commanders have said their own counteroffensive – backed by newly delivered Western tanks and other hardware – is not far off, but have stressed the importance of holding Bakhmut in the meantime.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said fighting had engulfed the centre of Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces had repelled 25 enemy attacks, but Russian forces had captured the AZOM metal plant.

“The enemy is attacking the city centre from the north, the east and the south and is trying to take the city under its full control,” Zhdanov, who has close ties to the Ukrainian military, said in a video on YouTube.