Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw on April 5

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Poland on April 5, the Polish president’s foreign affairs adviser Marcin Przydacz announced on Monday.



“The visit will take place at the invitation of President Duda. There will be long, broad talks, not only about the security situation, but also about economic and political support”, Przydacz told private radio RMF. “It will be an official visit,” he added.

He added Zelenskyy would meet Poles and Ukrainians who have taken refuge in Poland on Wednesday at Warsaw’s Castle square.

On Wednesday, President of #Ukraine Volodymyr #Zelenskyy will arrive on an official visit to #Warsaw. Zelenskyy is scheduled to perform on Zamkova Square in the heart of the Polish capital.

It is also reported that #Poland has transferred several MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.… https://t.co/1TA51X1p6R

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2023

Zelenskiy last met his Polish counterpart in December 2022 during his trip home from the United States.

Poland is Ukraine’s neighbor and the two countries have deep historical ties. Many Ukrainians fled their country after Russia’s invasion last year, with a large number seeking safety in Poland.