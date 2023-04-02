Finns adjust country course to the right following tight electoral race: full results

The race has been very tight, with the possible outcome changing several times. But by 0:21 am Helsinki time (2321 GMT) all of the votes had been counted. Despite a solid result at the polls for her Social Democrats, Prime Minister Sanna Marin is unlikely to be able to stay in power.

Finns head to the polls amid parliamentary elections

The center-right conservative liberals from the National Coalition Party received 20.8 percent of the vote, securing 48 seats. Right-wing Finns Party won 46 seats with 20.0 percent.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democratic Party came in third. The 19.9 percent share of votes secured it 43 seats.

Marin leads a coalition government made up of center and left-wing parties.

They are the Centre Party (11.3 pct. of votes, 23 seats), the Green League (7.0 pct., 13), the Left Alliance (7.1 pct., 11), and the Swedish People’s Party (4.3 pct. 9 seats), which represents the interests of the Swedish ethnic minority.

99 seats are not enough to gain a majority, which requires 101 MPs in Finland’s 200-seat unicameral parliament.

As for the minor parties outside of the current coalition, Christian Democrats won five seats with a 4.2 percent share of votes, and Movement Now, an economically liberal center-right party that splintered off from the National Coalition won one seat with 2.4 percent. One seat is reserved for the Swedish minority inhabiting the Åland archipelago.

If the National Coalition and Finns Party decide to form a coalition government, they will still be short of the majority. Movement Now and Christian Democrats would not secure it, with one MP shy of the majority.

However, the center-right, right-wing coalition could try to poach one of the current coalition parties, with the center, liberal, and agrarian Center Party being a likely candidate.

While personally popular especially with the younger cohorts of the voters, Sanna Marin’s government faced criticism over growing welfare spending.

Despite the political scene being slightly reoriented, however, what remains indisputable, is that Finland will remain committed to its NATO course. While historically most Finns favored neutrality, practically all parties have adjusted their stance regarding joining NATO following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.