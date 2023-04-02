World News 02.04

On the 18th anniversary of the death of Saint Pope John Paul II, marches to commemorate him have been organized in his homeland, Poland, as well as around the world; Western Christians celebrate Palm Sunday, one year ahead of Easter; and Ukraine is about to receive fighter jets from France. This and much more in Sunday’s edition of World News.

Canonized in 2014, Pope John Paul II was the first non-Italian elected to serve as the Pontiff of Rome and the only Slavic Pope so far. TVP World invited Father Stanisław Tasiemski, the Vice-President of the Catholic Information Agency in Poland, to discuss the legacy of the third-longest-serving Pope, who is widely recognized as having made a significant contribution to the fall of communism.