Pro-Western liberal and reformist bloc wins Bulgarian elections: exit polls

A pro-Western reformist bloc won most votes in Bulgaria’s parliamentary election on Sunday, according to exit polls, but it is expected to struggle to form a stable coalition government in the European Union’s poorest member state.

The reformist bloc, comprising We Continue the Change (PP) and Democratic Bulgaria (DB), won around 25.3 percent of the vote, an exit poll by GALLUP International showed, just ahead of a center-right bloc led by the GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borisov which had around 24.7 percent.

The TREND pollster put PP/DB at 26.9 percent and GERB, along with its small partner Union of Democratic Forces (SDS), at 26.7 percent.

This means that both blocks made gains compared to previous elections when they received 19.2 percent and 24.5 percent respectively.

It was Bulgaria’s fifth election in two years, as personal antipathy between the leaders of the two main blocs has hampered the formation of a stable coalition government.

The PP/DB in particular accuses Borisov and his GERB party of presiding over rampant corruption in the Balkan state during their decade-long rule that ended in April 2021, something that Borisov denies.

The failure to form a stable government could undermine Bulgaria’s hopes of joining the euro currency zone in the near term and of being able to effectively use the European Union COVID-19 recovery aid.

The third party entering parliament is the anti-EU, anti-NATO, anti-American, and pro-Russian Revival, with around 14.2 percent, according to Gallup International. This is a significant gain compared to the last elections when it received 9.8 percent of votes.

The mainly ethnic Turkish DPC party and the Bulgarian Socialist Party have also entered the parliament.