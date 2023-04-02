Russian military blogger killed in blast in St Petersburg, others wounded

Well-known Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a blast in a cafe in St Petersburg on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported, quoting sources as saying it was caused by an explosive device.

A source tells Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) has been killed by a blast in a cafe in St Petersburg where he was giving a talk

He previously said Ukrainians were mentally ill Russians https://t.co/vr1fYWFxvu pic.twitter.com/oN0Gv0TCHS

Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and was one of the most prominent and influential military bloggers who have provided an often scathing running commentary on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Tatarsky was a real sweetie of Z land: "We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone we need, everything will be as we like." pic.twitter.com/1CLHOx0zVq

Yet to be verified reports suggest the explosive device was hidden in a figurine given to him as a present during the event. The video below allegedly shows the moment Tatarsky is handed the figurine.

Here's the alleged figurine/bomb, though it ain't a girl handing it to him. pic.twitter.com/Z4oBFWVyTZ

The RIA news agency said six other people were injured in the blast. The number increased to 16 following a statement made by the Ministry of Interior.

He was among hundreds of attendees at a lavish Kremlin ceremony last September to proclaim Russia’s annexation of four partly occupied regions of Ukraine, a move that most countries at the U.N. condemned as illegal.

A St Petersburg website said the explosion occurred at a cafe that once belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private army that is fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

‼️ An explosion occurred in a cafe in St. Petersburg, allegedly owned by Prigozhin

There was a "military propagandist" Vladlen Tatarsky in the cafe.

It is reported that Tatarsky himself was killed and six others were injured. pic.twitter.com/eK73fCtzTx

There was no indication of who was responsible.

Are jingoists being targeted? And by whom?

If Tatarsky was deliberately targeted, it would be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure associated with the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s Federal Security Service accused Ukraine’s secret services last August of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow that President Vladimir Putin called “evil”.

Ukraine denied involvement, while some have speculated that Dugin may have been the target meant to either eliminate him or send a message to ultra-nationalist hawks, who dare criticize Putin for the conduct of the war which has failed to bring Russia a swift victory over Kyiv.