Japanese FM meets with Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he called on Beijing for the early release of a detained Japanese national during a meeting with Chinese diplomat Qin Gang held on Sunday, April 2.

Hayashi is visiting China and met with his counterpart Qin, marking the first visit to Beijing for a Japanese government foreign minister in over three years, as the two countries seek common ground amid rising regional tension.

The visit comes a week after a spokesperson of Astellas Pharma said its employee was detained in China for unknown reasons. At least 16 Japanese nationals, not counting this case, have been detained in China on suspicion of engaging in spying activities since 2015, according to Kyodo News.

“In addition, I again expressed my serious concerns about the intensification of China’s military activities in the vicinity of Japan, cooperation with Russia in the East China Sea, and the situation surrounding the Senkaku Islands,” said Hayashi during a press conference following the talks.

“I also talked about the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. I also reiterated serious concerns about the situation in the South China Sea,” said Japan’s top diplomat.