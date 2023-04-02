Poles march to defend the Polish Pope against abuse cover-up accusations

Thousands of Poles marched through Warsaw and other cities on Sunday to show their support for the late Pope John Paul II in the face of what they said were false allegations that he concealed child abuse in the Catholic Church.

“I felt the need to show my connection with [John Paul II’s] teaching,” said Donata Prończuk, a retired teacher, who came to Warsaw from the northern city of Koszalin for the march, which marked the 18th anniversary of the pope’s death.

“John Paul II did nothing wrong. Any charges against him are false and have been manipulated,” said Prończuk.

Dozens of people around her were praying the rosary as they waited for the march to begin snaking through the main arteries of the capital Warsaw in unseasonably cold, drizzly weather.

Some carried banners reading “You fought for our freedom, now we are fighting for you, while others held wooden crosses and Polish flags as they walked.

Earlier in the day, workers of the state-owned railway company PKP gave out confectioneries favored by the late pope to train travelers heading to Warsaw.

“With so many people participating, I am calm about the future of our country,” Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak was quoted as saying by niezalezna.pl news portal, after he took part in the Warsaw march.

The scandal

Two separate investigations by Dutch journalist Ekke Overbeek and Polish private broadcaster TVN have stirred debate since last month by saying they have evidence the late pope knowingly hid clerical pedophilia scandals when he was archbishop of Krakow.

The reports sparked outrage against the Church in a section of the population. Another part of society doubts the veracity of the supposed finding, saying any calls to re-examine the Polish Pope’s legacy amount to a plot to discredit the nation’s biggest moral authority.

The Roman Catholic Church in Poland urged Poles to respect the late pope’s memory, saying a review of its archives did not confirm the accusations against the church hierarchy, adding that some files could be opened in the future.

That argument resonates strongly with many older Poles who were inspired by John Paul to stand up to Communism in the 1970s and ‘80s, although church attendance has been falling in the decades since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Doubts

The Overbeek and TVN put forward the thesis that John Paul II’s tolerance for such acts originated in the position of the Archbishop of Krakow being held by Cardinal Adam Sapieha, who according to them was himself a sexual predator and abusive toward the clerics.

Overbeek’s journalistic credibility has been called into question, as has his methodology regarding the selection of sources.

In an article published by “Rzeczpospolita” daily on March 28, the authors point to the fact that accusations against Cardinal Sapieha, one of the mentors of Karol Wojtyła (later John Paul II), regarding his supposed paraphilic behaviors are doubtful for three reasons.

Firstly, Fr. Boczek, who was supposed to reveal “the truth” about Cardinal Sapieha to the communist secret police, was in personal conflict with the Cardinal, his credibility further put into question by his alcohol abuse.

Secondly, the report was not a first-hand account of Fr. Boczek, but a report he heard from another priest who heard it from someone else. More of a game of “Chinese whispers” than a credible report.

Thirdly, and most damningly, the secret police officer who recorded Boczek’s report, Krzysztof Srokowski, has been fired from the force for submitting false reports and pocketing the money intended for the informants.