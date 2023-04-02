Now Poland, not the U.K., is the land of opportunity: British media

In Matthew Campbell’s “Where did all the Poles go?” article published by “The Sunday Times” the author looks closely at the phenomenon of Polish people who migrated in their hundreds of thousands to the U.K. only to now decide it is their homeland that offers them more opportunities.

In two weeks, it will be 20 years since Poland signed the accession treaty to the EU. When a year later, on May 1, Poland and nine other countries joined the bloc in its largest expansion in history, few old members were ready to immediately open their job markets to workers from Central and Eastern Europe. But Britain was one.

As the newspaper clarifies for the readers, 20 years ago, one in five adult Poles was out of work. Desperate for jobs, these people were grateful for the possibility to find work in the U.K.

Tony Blair’s government expected 13,000 workers would arrive from all ten new member states annually. The number of people from Poland alone was several times that. Polish delis and churches popped up across the country, and right from the get-go Poles would not limit themselves to working menial or skilled manual jobs.

Following the Brexit referendum, Poles were the largest group of EU citizens that decided to apply for residence, which according to experts clearly indicates their population in the U.K. exceeded that number.

But the Office of National Statistics estimates that between 2016 and 2020, the number of Poles in the U.K. had dropped from 911,000 to 691,000.

As Rafał Cekiera, a sociologist at the University of Silesia, explained to Campell, Brexit and associated fears regarding the future cannot fully explain the exodus. The global covid pandemic caused many Poles, whose culture is strongly family-centric, to opt to return home rather than endure the separation imposed by travel restrictions.

But most importantly, Poland has transformed radically over the past two decades. Since 2004, the Polish economy has been growing by an average of 4 percent year-on-year, and real income has tripled.

For Poles, the United Kingdom is no longer the land of opportunity. The homeland they are now returning to is.

As Paweł Bukowski, an economist at University College London, who moved to the U.K. in 2016, Britain is not as attractive a destination as it once was, when Poland’s own growth outpaced those of Asian Tigers.

Campbell himself was in Poland’s capital, Warsaw, a decade ago. While remnants of communist-era architecture are still there, the city has transformed greatly, dominated by modernist skyscrapers of steel and glass. The city’s skyline could be mistaken for that of London.

As “The Sunday Times” writes, while standards of living in Poland are improving, the British standards are declining. The cost of living is on the increase, as is the crime rate, especially when it comes to knife attacks. Waiting lines at the NHS are growing, and Poles are no longer willing to put up with the high-cost, low-standard accommodation in London.

Łukasz Marek Marc, an economist with the World Bank, moved to the U.K in 2015. He paid GBP 650 for a single-room flat with a shared toilet. The living conditions, primitive by Polish standards and barely even fit for students, surprised his visiting friends.

In 2022, Marc decided to accept a job offer in Warsaw. And he believes he made a great move, calling Warsaw a much better city to live in than London.