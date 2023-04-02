Ski jumping season ends with athletes sending touching message to Kubacki

The 2022/23 ski jumping World Cup season ended with the competition in Planica on Sunday. The podium was occupied by Halvor Egner Granerud (Norway) with 2,128 points, Stefan Kraft (Austria) with 1,790, and Anže Lanišek (Slovenia) with 1,679. Poland’s Dawid Kubacki came in fourth, amassing 1,592 throughout a season that for him ended prematurely due to the illness of his wife, Marta.

Kubacki’s competitors have not forgotten about him, proving true sportsmanship and that that the #skijumpingfamily tag is not just an empty phrase.

With tears in his eyes, Anže Lanišek of Slovenia, who the first place in the season’s overall ranking, appeared on the podium with a cardboard cutout of Kubacki.

“To me he was second this season, not even third,” the Slovenian told the press, sending wellwishes to the entire Kubacki family.

Not only Lanišek expressed his solidarity with the Polish ski jumper. Together with his compatriot Timi Zajc (eighth place overall) and the runner-up Kraft, he held a canner reading “Dawid, good luck to your family.” They were the three best athletes of the Sunday contest, the 32nd overall event of the long season.

Sandro Pertile, the director of the World Cup competition also broadcast his own message, when he was announcing the end of the season.

“It’s a special moment, the end of the season, long season but we are happy. And I want to address a message to Marta and David: the ski jumping family is with you, Pertile said.”

The good and most important news is that Marta Kubacka’s health has improved, as Kubacki himself told reporters.

“Most important is that her heart is back to doing its work. It beats on its own,” Kubacki said, adding that the rapid improvement stunned even the doctors.

“The doctor said such a quick return to parameters near normal from the state she was in could be categorized as a miracle. So fast did it happen. Usually it takes much more time. I think all these prayers and wishes of swift recovery have somehow contributed, I would hope so,” said the Polish athlete.