EU minister calls for German action in support of Ukraine

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland’s minister for European affairs has said Germany must stand clearly on the side of good regarding Ukraine and back its words up with actions.

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told Germany’s RND website in an interview that Poland and Slovakia had set a “good example” by providing Kyiv with MiG-29 fighter jets but that other countries, including Germany, should follow suit.

“The most important thing for us is rapid aid for Ukraine,” he said. “Germany often focuses on formalities and procedures rather than on concrete actions.

“Less wavering, more clear decisions,” Szynkowski vel Sek continued when asked what he wanted to see from Berlin. “Germany must stand clearly on the side of good, not just in words, but in further actions.”

On the subject of Poland’s claim for war reparations from Germany, Szynkowski vel Sek said: “Even after almost 80 years that issue has not been resolved. We cannot remain silent any longer on the subject of that problem. We cannot talk about unity without compensation.”