Cambodia: Ox cart racing not a thing of the past

An annual ox cart race took place on Sunday in Cambodia’s Kompong Speu province, as part of the upcoming Khmer New Year celebrations in mid-April. The event was organized by the provincial Department of Culture in collaboration with other government and non-government organizations.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the races were able to take place this year and were moved to larger fields to attract a larger turnout, principally aiming for an increase in tourism.

39 contestants were participating in the race this year, with a large audience turnout including local residents, sports enthusiasts from neighboring provinces as well as foreign tourists.

Chhum Vichet, a 32-year-old ox cart driver who frequently participates and won the race this year, told Reuters that the event helps preserve the carts that stem from ancient Khmer culture and reminds residents of the necessity to feed the oxen.

Vichet received a USD 297 prize, with second place receiving USD 247, and the third spot walking away with USD 198. Each of them also received a certificate from the provincial governor.

Preserving culture through ox cart racing

“It is Khmer culture from a long time ago for the younger generation to learn so that they will do this again in the future,” a 17-year-old resident Norn Sreynin said.

The carts were historically used for many festivals in Cambodia, including the Buddhist Kathen ceremony and weddings, where they were used primarily to carry goods or people. Later, they began to be used for ox cart races to preserve and remembrance of older traditions.